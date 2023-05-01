Monday, May 1, 2023
HomeNEWSTurkey offers details of Islamic State chief's death
NEWS

Turkey offers details of Islamic State chief’s death

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

The Turkish government has said that its intelligence forces killed the leader of the dreaded terrorist group, ISIS in Syria operation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made the claim on Sunday according to a CNN report, vowed to continue the country’s fight against terrorism.

President Erdogan in a broadcast on Sunday reportedly said that Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization had been tracking the said ISIS leader known as Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini Al-Qurshi “for a long time.”

“This person was neutralized in the operation carried out by MIT (Turkish National Intelligence Organization) yesterday \(Saturday) in Syria,” Erdogan said, adding, “From now on, we will continue our fight without discrimination against terrorist organizations.”

Turkey offers details of Islamic State chief's death
The house in Turkey’s Afrin province where Islamic State chief Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi died during a raid

Erdogan added that Turkey’s fight against terrorism contributes to Europe’s security, claiming that Europe “is not aware of this or does not want to be aware of it.”

It was gathered that Al-Qurshi was named ISIS leader after the death of his predecessor, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi, who was killed in October 2022 by the Free Syrian Army in Syria.

However, little was known about Al-Qurshi, but at the time of his appointment, ISIS had reportedly described him as an “old fighter.”

Meanwhile, the CNN report noted that Erdogan’s announcement came after a recent absence from the public eye due to illness, as media reports had speculated that his health was deteriorating just two weeks before a crucial election.

The speculation was said to have followed a televised interview on Tuesday which was interrupted after Erdogan left his chair in the middle of a question before returning to explain he had “serious stomach flu.”

Sequel to Tuesday’s incident, Erdogan was advised by his doctors to rest at home and cancel a number of public events.

But on Thursday, the Turkish government was said to have rejected news reports about Erdogan’s health, describing the reports as “baseless claims,” as he reportedly appeared on video link the same day for the inauguration of the Akkuya nuclear power plant.

President Erdogan made his public appearance for the first time in three days on Saturday at an aviation festival in Istanbul where he rallied his supporters as he seeks to extend his 20-year term in power.

Turkey will be going to the polls on May 14 this year, three months after a devastating earthquake and amid soaring inflation and a currency crisis that slashed nearly 30 per cent off the lira’s value against the dollar in 2022.

Previous article
Presidential election: I will reclaim my mandate back – Peter Obi
Next article
44-Year-Old Ex-Minister, Pena Wins Paraguay’s Presidential Election
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network