Tupac Shakur’s family opens LA pop-up restaurant in honor of late rapper

Even though he’s not with us anymore, Tupac Shakur’s legacy continues to live on.

When not making hit records, Shakur, who died in 1996, imagined owning an eatery called the Powamekka Café, which he meticulously detailed on a page of yellow-lined paper in a notebook.

Now, the late rapper’s family opened a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles of the same name and is set to welcome diners until June 30.

The restaurant, which is an entity of Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen, serves lunch and dinner, and its menu features the “Changes” hitmaker’s favorite dishes, including fried chicken wings and meatloaf.

The “California Love” rapper came up with the concept before his murder nearly 26 years ago – which remains unsolved. In September 1996, Shakur was hit four times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He died six days later at the age of 25.

In a handwritten note found by family members, Tupac wanted the cafe to be a place for “divaz” and “playaz.” His family shared an image of the said note on Instagram.

Tupac also wrote that he wanted his restaurant to be “a passionate paradise 4 people with power 2 play and parlay,” which would be “the perfect hideout 4 those who wish 2 escape the world’z cold reality.”

According to Eater Los Angeles, the pop-up eatery already appeared in Fresno, Calif., and New York City in past years.