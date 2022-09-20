Tunisia detains former PM Ali Laarayedh after 14-hour questioning

Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police have detained Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the Ennahdha party, a move the opposition party have called a “political attack” by the country’s president.

Laarayedh, who was prime minister from 2013 to 2014, was interrogated for 14 hours on Monday on suspicion of “sending jihadists to Syria”, according to his lawyers, who announced the detention on Tuesday.

Ennahdha’s leader, Rachid Ghannouchi, who was also supposed to have been questioned on Monday, will be interrogated on Tuesday.

Security and official sources estimated that about 6,000 Tunisians travelled to Syria and Iraq in the last decade to join armed groups, including ISIL (ISIS). Many were killed there while others escaped and returned to Tunisia.

“I was against this phenomenon and took measures to limit it,” Laarayedh said on Monday.

It is expected that he will appear before a judge on Wednesday, lawyer Mokhtar Jamai said.

“We are shocked…the file is completely empty and without any evidence”, Samir Dilou, another lawyer said, before describing the case as a “farce”.

In a statement, Ennahdha condemned the conditions of the investigation carried out by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, describing it as “a form of torture, abuse, a flagrant violation of human rights and an undermining of dignity in fabricated cases and malicious accusations”.