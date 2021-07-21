Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla records N70.49m in box office

Ayinla’, the latest blockbuster by ace moviemaker, Tunde Kelani has recorded an impressive N70.49 Million in the Nigerian box office.



The movie produced by Jade Osiberu’s Greoh Studios, is currently in its fifth week, and it has grossed the astounding figure of N70,490,250.

According to CEAN, the movie in spite of its limited release (it was released in 35 cinemas) and language is currently on number 28 of the top highest grossing Nigerian movies.

The film premiered on June 13, 2021, in Lagos and was released to theatres on June 18, 2021.

‘Ayinla’ centres on the events leading to the tragic demise of Apala legend, Ayinla Omowura.

Ayinla tells the life story of Ayinla Yusuf popularly known as Ayinla Omowura, an Apala musician who was stabbed to death by his manager named Bayewu in a bar fight on May 6, 1980, at Abeokuta.

“Àyìnlá” features some of Nollywood’s finest stars including Adedimeji Lateef who plays the role of Ayinla Omowura, Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Mr Macaroni, Omowunmi Dada, Ade Laoye, Jumoke Otedola and Bimbo Manuel.

Tunde Kelani’s last blockbuster was the 2015 film, ‘Dazzling Mirage’.