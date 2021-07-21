ENTERTAINMENT
Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla records N70.49m in box office
Ayinla’, the latest blockbuster by ace moviemaker, Tunde Kelani has recorded an impressive N70.49 Million in the Nigerian box office.
The movie produced by Jade Osiberu’s Greoh Studios, is currently in its fifth week, and it has grossed the astounding figure of N70,490,250.
According to CEAN, the movie in spite of its limited release (it was released in 35 cinemas) and language is currently on number 28 of the top highest grossing Nigerian movies.
The film premiered on June 13, 2021, in Lagos and was released to theatres on June 18, 2021.
‘Ayinla’ centres on the events leading to the tragic demise of Apala legend, Ayinla Omowura.
Ayinla tells the life story of Ayinla Yusuf popularly known as Ayinla Omowura, an Apala musician who was stabbed to death by his manager named Bayewu in a bar fight on May 6, 1980, at Abeokuta.
“Àyìnlá” features some of Nollywood’s finest stars including Adedimeji Lateef who plays the role of Ayinla Omowura, Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Mr Macaroni, Omowunmi Dada, Ade Laoye, Jumoke Otedola and Bimbo Manuel.
Tunde Kelani’s last blockbuster was the 2015 film, ‘Dazzling Mirage’.
Popular DJ behind the “Dorime” hype song allegedly poisoned to death
aija dead: Popular DJ behind the “Dorime” hype song allegedly poisoned to death
by Queen Nwadah July 4, 2021
Students of Oko Polytechnic have taken to social media to mourn the death of DJ Flexy, who was allegedly poisoned to death.
According to reports making round at the institution, DJ Flexy was allegedly poisoned to death as many of his friends took to social media to mourn the departure of the Young DJ.
One of the Friends Posted thus “We Lost Djflexy Naija This was not the plan, The Culprits won’t go Unpunished, So hard to believe this💔💔💔“
Another of his friend posted, “Dj flexy this can’t be true someone tell me It’s a joke please, you can’t just die like dat I don’t believe Rest in peace Djflexy Naija”
A post He made on His Facebook status has surfaced online. It was alleged that He was poisoned to death.
DJ Flexy Naija is the Hypeman and DJ behind the popular “Dorime” club song hype song currently trending across the country.
Adeyinka Alaseyori warns those insulting Tope Alabi because of her
Gospel singer, Adeyinka Alaseyori has warned those Insulting her senior colleague, Tope Alabi over the controversial viral video.
A video where Tope Alabi was criticising her colleague Adeyinka Alaseyori over her popular hit song titled ‘Oniduro Mi eseun o’ sent social media into a frenzy and generated many reactions from different people.
According to Tope in the video, God isn’t her guarantor because He’s more than a guarantor.
This earned the ‘Angeli mi’ crooner lots of bashing, dragging and criticisms from social media users.
Adeyinka has however taken it upon herself to address the issue and warn those criticizing the singer over her statement.
According to Adeyinka Alaseyori, Tope Alabi is a mother to and and so many. Speaking further, the singer said that Tope has blessed many people with her songs and what should matter mostly is God.
“Mummy Tope Alabi is our mother… she is a mother to me and so many… by virtue we have been blessed by her ministration.. Please and please, let us worship God, let us celebrate God.. Let Jesus be at the center of it all.. Halleluyah” Adeyinka said.
BBNaija’s Ka3na sends a warning note to her colleagues ahead of the Reunion show
Ahead of the Reunion show of the Big Brother Naija Season 6 edition, Ka3na has issued a strong warning to her colleagues to avoid any social media drama regarding whatever had transpired in the past.
In a post shared on the microblogging platform, the reality TV star said all the housemates met and lived together in the same hotel during the Reunion, and she believed everyone had the opportunity to trash every issue and throw tantrums.
However, her colleague acted mature and responsible; hence, such attitude should continue because she believes that everyone has aired the grievances, discussed, and moved on.
According to Ka3na, whatever the housemates couldn’t or didn’t say during the time they spent together should remain unsaid and buried.
She wrote: Dear XHmx, we all met, sat together, live together in the same hotel for several nights… which I believed we had all the opportunity to throw as much tantrums as we wanted but y’all acting mature and responsible (let it continue that way) I believe we have all aired our grievances, discussed it and move on. Please whatever you couldn’t or didn’t say to me should remain unsaid and buried. Don/t be a push. We all did put a great how. Now let the viewers and the fans of the show get entertained.
