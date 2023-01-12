Tuition hike: Northern students threaten shutdown of varsities

Students in the 19 northern states have threatened to embark on protest following the recent hike in tuition fees in some universities.

The National Coordinator of the group, Emuseh Gimba, said the they might take drastic actions should the government fail to reverse the hike.

Gimba said: “We find it regrettable that as a result of these poorly designed policies, hunger is stalking millions of homes, inflation is making life difficult by the day, people are losing jobs, businesses are closing down infrastructure is decaying, young Nigerians are losing hope of being employed, hospitals are full of people who suffer various illnesses, and cannot afford the fees.”

The SW-CNG expressed worry that what it called, “some insensitive and indifferent authorities of northern Nigerian universities” have already announced incredible increments in their tuition.

Those in this category, according to the group, are, the University of Maiduguri in the northeast, Federal University, Dutse in the Northwest and the Federal University, Lafia in the Northcentral.

“As is the tradition of the CNG, we took time to understudy the situation and assess the inherent dangers the hike in tuition would pose to Nigerians and especially the northern region which has been abandoned to the mercy of rampaging banditry and insurgency.

“Specifically, the northern region is being held ransom by bandits that operate with ease and at will in the seven states of the Northwest taking total control of land borders, highways, forests, and in some cases railways and airports.

“Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents continue to wreak havoc in the Northeast while farmers/herdsmen clashes escalate in the Northcentral.

“We are convinced, therefore that this hike and other potentially damaging policies are part of a calculated design to continuously weaken the North educationally and pauperise it economically.

“It follows that the North would feel the pain of the hike in tuition more than other parts of the country because of the challenges and limitations faced by the region around security and unforgettable poverty.

“Added to these is the pervasive harsh economic reality resulting from the removal of electricity subsidy and subsequent hike in electricity tariff, worsened by the scarcity of PMS and uncontrolled willful hike in prices of the commodity where and when available,” the students observed.

Highlighting consequences of the hike on students and parents, CNG said, if left unchecked, the action would lead to massive dropouts and return millions of youth in this region back to the streets.