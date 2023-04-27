Tucker Carlson speaks out after Fox News exit

Tucker Carlson has broken his silence after his departure from Fox News on Monday

Carlson on Wednesday posted a video on Twitter where he criticized “liars trying to silence” honest people He, however, did not explain his departure or future plans.

Carlson’s exit came after Fox settled a defamation lawsuit over his reporting of the 2020 presidential election.

Fox News paid $787m (£631m) to settle a defamation suit brought by voting machine company Dominion.

In the vidoe, Carlson said he was addressing “things you notice when you take a little time off”, including “how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are”.

But “when honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful,” he adds.

“At the same time, the liars who have been trying to silence them shrink, and they become weaker.”

He ends with “where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some”.

Carlson, 53 was not just a popular presenter on Fox News but also a hugely influential one, with an average of three million Americans tuning in to his programme every night.

Within two hours of being posted, the video had received over five million views.

His exit came as another prominent US cable TV host was also ousted. CNN’s Don Lemon, announced on Monday that he had been “terminated” after 17 years at the network.

Both Lemon and Carlson have reportedly hired top Hollywood lawyer Bryan Freedman, who also represented former CNN host Chris Cuomo and ex-NBC and Fox host Megyn Kelly.