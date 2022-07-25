Tuchel to sign another new forward for Chelsea

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel wants to sign another new forward before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

This claim was made by respected Daily Star journalist, Paul Brown.

Recall that Tuchel recently signed forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer.

The German, however, missed out on signing Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds United.

He also missed out on signing Ousmane Dembele, who recently renewed his contract with Barca.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown said: “The fact they were trying to get Raphinha and/or Dembele from Barcelona suggests that the manager [Thomas Tuchel] wants another forward of some kind.

“They are still looking in that area, and I think if they can find someone who fits, and the deal is possible, then they will do it.”