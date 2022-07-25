SPORTS
Tuchel to sign another new forward for Chelsea
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel wants to sign another new forward before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.
This claim was made by respected Daily Star journalist, Paul Brown.
Recall that Tuchel recently signed forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer.
The German, however, missed out on signing Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds United.
He also missed out on signing Ousmane Dembele, who recently renewed his contract with Barca.
Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown said: “The fact they were trying to get Raphinha and/or Dembele from Barcelona suggests that the manager [Thomas Tuchel] wants another forward of some kind.
“They are still looking in that area, and I think if they can find someone who fits, and the deal is possible, then they will do it.”
Xavi reveals two reasons why De Jong may leave Barcelona
Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has revealed he has spoken to Frenkie de Jong about his future at the club.
De Jong has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United, however a move has so far failed to materialise.
Xavi, speaking after a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly, admitted the player could still leave because of the club’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play (FFP).
“I’m not here to send messages. I already spoke with Frenkie. I value him very much.
“He’s key player, but then there’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play.
“He can give us a lot also as a centre back,” Xavi said.
Transfer: Ten Hag blocks Man Utd striker from leaving because of Ronaldo
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag will not allow Anthony Martial leave the club this summer, the UK Mirror reports.
This is because of the growing uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford.
Martial has impressed Ten Hag so much on the club’s pre-season tour that he has been told he is staying put ahead of the new season.
United were open to the France international leaving permanently or going out on loan again before the September 1 transfer deadline.
But Ten Hag has blocked that decision, having seen him play over the past few weeks.
With Ronaldo’s future unsure, Ten Hag feels he cannot afford to let Martial go.
The Dutchman is confident he can get Martial back to his best and scoring regularly, but has warned the forward he must show complete focus to realise his potential.
Sadio Mane named African Footballer of the Year ahead of Mo Salah and Edouard Mendy
Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has been crowned African Footballer of the Year for the second time.
The Senegal international, 30, received the prestigious honour at an awards ceremony on Thursday. Mane, who joined Bayern earlier this summer, won the award ahead of former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Mane scored 23 goals for Liverpool last season to help them win the FA Cup and EFL Cup. The Reds also reached the Champions League final – losing 1-0 to Real Madrid – and finished just a point behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
At international level, Mane inspired Senegal to glory in the Africa Cup of Nations in February. He scored the winning spot-kick as his nation defeated Salah’s Egypt on penalties in the final. Mane scored three goals during the tournament, one more than Salah.
“Congratulations to Sadio Mane on once again being named Africa’s Player of the Year,” said Bayern president Herbert Hainer. “He’s an absolutely exceptional player and above all a great person, who’s a wonderful ambassador for his homeland Senegal, for the whole of football, as well as for FC Bayern and the whole Bundesliga.”
Bayern CEO Oliver Khan added: “We’re delighted about Sadio Mane’s award. FC Bayern has never before in its long history had an African Player of the Year in its ranks. This is a special honour for our club. We’re very proud that he now plays for this club and we have a lot of big goals with him.”
The African Footballer of the Year prize has been awarded by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since 1992. An alternative version of the gong was previously awarded by France Football – the organisers of the Ballon d’Or – between 1970 and 1994.
Salah previously won the illustrious prize in 2017 and 2018. The award was last handed out in 2019 as Mane claimed the honour. Previous winners include Riyad Mahrez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Yaya Toure, Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and George Weah.
Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala scooped the women’s award after helping Barcelona defender their league title, while Tottenham teenager Pape Matar Sarr – who was part of Senegal’s AFCON-winning squad – took home the men’s Young Player of the Year prize.
It was a great evening for Senegal as they also claimed the men’s National Team of the Year award and manager Aliou Cisse was named the men’s Coach of the Year. South Africa boss Desiree Ellis claimed the women’s Coach of the Year gong.
Senegalese winger Pape Ousmane Sakho won the Goal of the Year prize for scoring a stunning overhead kick, while Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club (men’s) and South Africa team Mamelodi Sundowns (women’s) were named the Clubs of the Year.
CAF also handed out an ‘Interclub’ Player of the Year award to Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy (men’s) and Ghana midfielder Evelyn Badu (women’s). The latter was also named the women’s Young Player of the Year.
