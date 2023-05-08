Trump will not testify in New York rape, defamation trial

Former U.S President Donald Trump will not testify in the civil trial against E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape and defamation in the 1990s, after failing to meet the deadline to request to appear in court.

Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina had informed the judge that Trump will not testify in the trial and will not present a defense, hoping that the jurors will not find the accuser’s case convincing.

Tacopina, stated in response to a Reuters request that Trump would not testify in a case. This statement reiterated what Trump’s legal team had already told the court.

After the jury left for the day on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan asked Tacopina to inform Trump that he had until Sunday at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) to tell the court whether he intended to testify.

Kaplan has scheduled closing arguments from the two sides for Monday. Carroll, 79, filed her lawsuit last year against Trump, 76, claiming he raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996, and then defamed her by denying it happened. The former Elle magazine advice columnist is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021 and is the current frontrunner for the Republican U.S. presidential nomination in 2024, has said Carroll made up the allegation to drive sales of her 2019 memoir.

In a video deposition played for the jury on Wednesday, Trump denied raping Carroll.

“It’s the most ridiculous, disgusting story,” Trump said in the video, hunched over a conference table as Carroll’s lawyers presented documents to him. “It’s just made up.”