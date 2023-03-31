Trump to become first President in history charged with crime in ‘hush money’ probe

128 total views

Donald Trump will become the first US president since Ulysses S Grant to be arrested after a Manhattan grand jury voted Thursday to indict him on charges relating to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The bombshell indictment comes after the 45th president announced that he was expecting to be arrested earlier this month by New York authorities after his lawyers paid Daniels a total of $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Trump, 76, has been dogged by legal scandals in recent years, but has never before been arrested in connection to any criminality.

He will be the first president to be put into handcuffs since 19th century leader Ulysses S. Grant was pulled over for speeding in his horse and buggy.

The 18th president was pulled over by a police officer in 1876, with officer William West telling him: ‘Duty is duty sir, and I will have to place you under arrest.’

A mother and child were reportedly injured by a joyrider, and police discovered the President was among the reckless riders in the area.

Grant was reportedly a ‘notorious speed demon’ who had previously been warned about his speed – and claimed that he didn’t know he was going too fast.

While his buggy did not have a speedometer, it was the second time he was caught racing around the roads in the capital and ultimately paid a $20 fine to walk free.

Despite the indictment announcement Thursday, Trump’s arrest in connection to the payments would not bar him becoming president and taking command of the White House again.

The only rules restricting who can run for the top job are that they are natural-born citizens of the US and over 35.

President Richard Nixon also came close to being arrested amid the infamous Watergate scandal after he conspired to cover up his administration’s involvement in the 1972 break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The Supreme Court ruled that the recordings made on a taping system in the Oval office should be given to government investigators, with the House accusing Nixon of obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress in 1973.

He refused to be impeached and became the first president to resign from the role in August 1974 – leading to nearly 50 people being convicted of various illegal activities in relation to the conspiracy.