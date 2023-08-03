Trump pleads not guilty to ‘election lies’ charges

Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to all four ‘election lies’ charges during his appearance at a Washington DC court on Thursday.

The former president is accused of “fuelling” the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by sowing distrust in the 2020 election.

He is accused of four counts:conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding,obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against the rights of citizens.

The first count refers to alleged attempts to obstruct the collection, counting and certification of votes.

The second and third deal with alleged attempts to obstruct the certification of electoral college votes in the US Congress on 6 January 2021, which culminated in the Capitol riot.

The fourth charge is about alleged attempts to interfere with citizens’ right to vote and to have their votes counted.

The trial has been adjourned till August 28 with Judge Tanya Chutkan

Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, who is overseeing the hearing today, offered up three potential dates.

Prosecutors asked for the earliest – 21 August – while the defence were successful in requesting the latest date.

Trump does not need to attend this hearing.

Trump has previously been charged in two other unrelated cases – which relate to secret documents, and payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels