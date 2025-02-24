Trump appoints Dan Bongino FBI deputy director

President Donald Trump of the United States on Sunday has said that Dan Bongino, a conservative talk show host, will be deputy director of the FBI.

Writing on his Truth Social, Trump said Bongino will join Kash Patel, who was recently confirmed by the Senate as director of the FBI.

He said Bongino was named to the role by Patel, adding that the position does not require Senate confirmation.

The US president described Bongino a man of incredible love and passion for the country.

“Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice!” Trump posted.

It was gathered that Bongino was previously a New York City police offer, and a member of the US Secret Service.

He most recently had been known as a conservative radio host and podcaster.

According to Trump in his post, Bongino is prepared to give up his program as he steps into the new role.