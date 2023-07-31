Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde popularly known as Wasila Coded is still basking in the euphoria of her marriage.

The newly married has thanked her Maker and her husband for her newfound peace.

Bimpe noted how true love would soften one’s heart.

“True love will just make you soft anyhow!!! Thank you Oko mi. Special thanks to Almighty Allah for this peace”.

Recall that in June after 2 years of being single, Bimpe Akintunde tied the knot.

The Yoruba star announced the news of her engagement on her Instagram page.

Sharing photos of her engagement ring, Bimpe revealed that she said ‘YES’ to her long-time admirer, lover of her craft, and long-time man, Yousuph O Ganiyu.

She disclosed that her lover has been in love with her long before she met him and she feels so blessed to have met him.

Later in the day, the couple held their first leg to forever.

The couple tied the knot in a Nikai ceremony on Sunday, June 25th.

Sharing photos from their wedding ceremony, Bimpe expressed gratitude to God for a successful Nikai.

Following their wedding Nikai, Bimpe Akintunde expressed gratitude to God for a successful Nikai.

She also appreciated her husband and co-wives for the love and acceptance.

“This is The Lord’s Doing, it is truly marvelous in our eyes. Meet Mr. and Mrs. Ganiu. Special thanks to Almighty Allah for a successful HAKIDU NIKAI. All thanks to my darling husband like I always call you.

Thanks to my co-wives for the love and acceptance. Thanks to all Ganiu family present today. Special thanks to My family, friends, and well-wishers all over the world. I love and appreciate all of the kind words and prayers. May Almighty Allah make this journey easy for me”.