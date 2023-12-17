Truck rams into motor park, injures four in Anambra

Four persons were injured when a truck carrying a 40-foot container rammed into the Asaba Motor Park, near Oguta Road, by Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The incident happened around 11.15 am on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses at the motor park, the truck driver was going towards the River Niger Bridge before the vehicle developed brake failure.

The sources said while the driver was controlling the brake failure, the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the motor park.

The truck was said to hit over 10 vehicles, including a Toyota Sienna, commercial buses and tricycles, before finally crashing into the wall of the motor park.

The eyewitnesses said, “We were fortunate that the accident did not claim any life. It would have been a serious calamity here today because there were many people at the park waiting to board vehicles.”

The crashed vehicles blocked the ever-busy Oguta Road, causing gridlock as other motorists managed to navigate through the remaining portion of the road.