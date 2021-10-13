breaking
Troops thwart ISWAP attempt to attack military base in Borno
The Nigerian military, on Tuesday, repelled a terrorists’ attack on Ngamdu, a border town between Yobe and Borno States.
Ngamdu is under Kaga Local Government Area of Borno and about 100km to the capital, Maiduguri.
The insurgents attempted to overrun a military base in the area but were stopped by soldiers already on alert.
The invasion by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters was thwarted by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter aircraft and Super Camp troops.
The sect members were said to have moved in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) and gun trucks.
“As they approach, our troops swooped on them from the air and ground dealing decisively”, a source said.
The officer said troops carried out a mopping-up operation after the battle which left a number of terrorists dead.
breaking
Customs asks FAAN to halt flights by 91 private jets
From October 25, 91 private jet owners may not be able to use the nation’s airspace if they fail to pay statutory Customs duties.
This is sequel to a ‘no fly’ request made to the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria(FAAN) by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).
The service had on May 31 announced its plan to verify import documents of privately-owned airplanes in the country.
The exercise took place between June 7 and August 6 at the Tariff and Trade Department of the NCS.
Announcing the report on the exercise in Abuja yesterday, Customs spokesman, Joseph Attah, explained that within the stipulated period, 86 private jet owners or airplane operators showed up while 62 did not.
Out of the 86 that appeared, 57 were private-commercial operators that presented their documents and were accordingly cleared. The remaining 29 private jets/airplane owners and or their representatives were on October 11 directed to make payments to designated Federal Government accounts within 14 days.
Attah told reporters that the 29 owners risked impoundment of their jets if they failed to meet the deadline..
He said that as a prelude to the plan to impound the jets, Customs had reached out to FAAN to ensure that only privately- owned aircraft duly verified, and cleared by it (Customs) are authorised to fly..
His words: “29 private jets/aircraft were found liable for non-payment of Customs duty. Their values were assessed, and the appropriate demand notices were issued to their owners for the payment of outstanding duties.
“However, 62 other private jet/aircraft whose registration numbers were duly obtained from the appropriate authority were not verified because their owners or designated representatives made no presentations to Customs that could help determine their status.
“The owners of the 62 private aircraft … are requested to immediately furnish the Tariff and Trade Department of the service with the necessary documents for verification and clearance.”
”The Nigeria Customs Service implores all concerned to avail themselves of this opportunity as it will not hesitate to activate enforcement procedures on identified defaulters.
“Still, other private jets/aircraft owners whose aircraft’ registration and manufacturers’ serial numbers do not appear on any of the three lists, will do well to seek further clarification and clearance at Customs headquarters to avoid embarrassment.”
breaking
Buhari to visit hometown for short rest
President Muhammadu Buhari will this weekend depart Abuja for his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.
His visit is to enable him get some rest according to presidential sources.
“He’s departing for Daura this weekend for home rest. He just wants to go and rest. He will return next week,” one of the sources told SaharaReporters.
Buhari on September 26 returned from New York, United States after participating in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76), with the theme, “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations.”
The President had departed for the UN Assembly on September 19.
And shortly after returning to the country, Nigeria celebrated its 61st Independence Day Anniversary, which again took Buhari out of his comfort zone.
According to one of the sources, for a younger and healthier leader who is used to hard physical and mental work, such a hectic schedule may not be too taxing.
However, considering Buhari’s age and health, the source said he probably found the recent activities taxing enough to require some rest.
Incidentally, Buhari was in his home town on December 11, 2020, when bandits stormed Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina and abducted over 300 schoolboys who were later released after some six days in the abductors’ den in a faraway forest in Zamfara State.
Meanwhile, the President’s health has been a source of concern for many Nigerians.
Since he assumed office on May 29, 2015, Buhari has embarked on medical trips abroad at least eight times, covering a period of no fewer than 200 days of the six years he has been in power.
The following is a timeline of the President’s trips for medical treatment; between February 5 and 10, 2016, the President took a six-day vacation in the United Kingdom, saying that his doctors lived in England.
Between June 6 and 19, 2016, Buhari went on a 10-day medical trip to England for an ear infection surgery. He extended his trip by three days to rest.
On January 19, 2017, the President was back in London again on a medical vacation.
On February 5, 2017, he wrote to the National Assembly, seeking an extension of his London medical leave. Later on March 10, 2017, Buhari returned to Nigeria but didn’t resume work immediately at Aso Villa.
The Presidency had claimed that “he was working from home.”
On May 7, 2017, Buhari embarked on a trip to London for another medical vacation. He returned after 104 days – the longest he had stayed outside the country.
On August 19, 2017, Buhari returned to Nigeria, and it took him a while to resume work because rats had purportedly damaged furniture in his office.
The Presidency, therefore, announced that he would be working from home.
On May 8, 2018, Buhari went to London for a four-day “medical review.”
On April 26, 2019, Buhari again left for the UK on a 10-day private visit to seek medical care. He came back to the country on May 5.
Also, from March 30 to April 6, 2021, the President embarked on another trip for a routine medical check-up in London.
He was also in London on July 26, 2021, to attend the Global Partnership for Education organised Global Education Summit before undergoing a scheduled medical check-up.
breaking
Abducted Kebbi students freed after over 100 days in captivity
The over 90 kidnapped students and members of staff of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State, have been released.
They regained freedom after spending 118 days in captivity.
A father of one of the Kidnapped students, who did not want his name in print, confirmed that the students have been released.
Recall that the bandits shot security personnel during an exchange of gunfire and went away with some students and staff members of the school on June 17.
Two of the students had earlier escaped from their abductors.
