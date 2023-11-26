Troops rescue six kidnap victims in Kebbi

No fewer than six hostages kidnapped by armed bandits have been rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army and local vigilantes in a forest in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Special Adviser to Governor Nasir Idris, Malam Yahaya Sarki made this known in a press statement on Saturday.

He noted that the all-male abductees were rescued in good condition had been reunited with their various families.

According to him, the victims were earlier declared missing by their family members who were ignorant of the kidnap incident.

“Troops of 1 Battalion, Dukku Barracks, Birinin Kebbi in conjunction with vigilantes raided Kogon Damisa Hill around Saminaka in Shanga Local Government Area, a border town between Kebbi and Niger on Friday.

“The team dislodged a large number of bandits and rescued six kidnap victims.

“The victims had earlier been reported as missing, whereas they had been abducted a long time ago,’’ he stated.

The governor’s aide commended the gallant troops and other security agencies, reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting security agencies in the state. (NAN)