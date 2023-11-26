Sunday, November 26, 2023
HomeNEWSTroops rescue six kidnap victims in Kebbi
NEWS

Troops rescue six kidnap victims in Kebbi

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Troops neutralise 4 suspected bandits, arrest 17 others in Plateau

No fewer than six hostages kidnapped by armed bandits have been rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army and local vigilantes in a forest in Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Special Adviser to Governor Nasir Idris, Malam Yahaya Sarki made this known in a press statement on Saturday.

He noted that the all-male abductees were rescued in good condition had been reunited with their various families.

According to him, the victims were earlier declared missing by their family members who were ignorant of the kidnap incident.

“Troops of 1 Battalion, Dukku Barracks, Birinin Kebbi in conjunction with vigilantes raided Kogon Damisa Hill around Saminaka in Shanga Local Government Area, a border town between Kebbi and Niger on Friday.

“The team dislodged a large number of bandits and rescued six kidnap victims.

“The victims had earlier been reported as missing, whereas they had been abducted a long time ago,’’ he stated.

The governor’s aide commended the gallant troops and other security agencies, reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting security agencies in the state. (NAN)

Previous article
13 injured in Lagos-Ibadan highway crash
Next article
“I want to secure Liam’s future” Mohbad’s father reveals why he desperately needs a DNA test
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network