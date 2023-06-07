Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Troops repel ISWAP attack in Borno

At least one civilian was killed and another injured as troops of Operation Hadin Kai repelled attacks by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Gajiganna, the northern part of Borno State.

ISWAP fighters in four Hilux trucks attacked the town with heavy weapons at 9:30 pm on Tuesday in an attempt to wreak havoc.

The troops swiftly engaged them in a gun battle that lasted for about an hour before the terrorists retreated in the direction of Damakulli.

A teenage girl who sustained a bullet wound was transferred to the hospital in Maiduguri for treatment, while the victim who died from a stray bullet was buried according to Islamic rites at 9 am.

 

