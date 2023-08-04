Troops repel bandits attacks, recovers arms in Sokoto

The Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji covering Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara state have continued to record more successes in the ongoing clearance operation as more armed bandits were neutralized.

The team also rescued kidnapped victims, recovered items and destroyed bandits hideouts in the Northwest.

The lastest of such successes occured on August 3, when armed bandits attempted to infiltrate and attack Isa LGA of Sokoto state.

The vigilant Troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Isa responded swiftly and repelled the attack with superior fire power which forced the Bandits to flee with gunshot wounds as traces of blood stains were seen in their routes during pursuit.

Similarly, troops of Team 8 of Sector 3 Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Sabon Birni in Sokoto state conducted clearance operations, discovered and destroyed bandits hideouts at Kusabunni Forest, Tafkin gawo, Alumdawa, Ungwar Mailele and Malamawa villages in the state.

However, the bandits fled and abandoned their hideouts before the arrival of the troops.

Items recovered from the Bandits hideouts are 3 Motorcycles, 3 AK 47 Magazines and Ammunition. Others include, varieties of pairs of both Military and foreign Camouflage uniforms include Police uniform and a Radio.