Troops recover stolen cattle from suspected Lakurawa terrorists in Sokoto

Troops of the Nigerian Army have reportedly recovered 38 rustled cattle in Kalgo village in Sokoto State and returned to its rightful owners in Mera village, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The cattle were rustled by suspected “Lakurawa” terrorists who attacked the areas.

According to a security source, Zagazola Makama, the troops from the Headquarters, 1 Brigade and 1 Battalion carried out the intervention.

He added that upon learning of the troops’ approach, the suspected terrorists fled the scene, abandoning 38 rustled cattle.

The report noted that the operation, led by the Commander of 1 Brigade, was carried out without incident.

“The recovered livestock was returned to its rightful owners in Mera village, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State.”

