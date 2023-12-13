Troops of 1 division recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army’s 1 Division announced on Tuesday that its troops recovered firearms and motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna.

Lt-Col Musa Yahaya, the division’s acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, confirmed the development in a statement in Kaduna.

Yahaya stated that in its effort to clear bandits from Kaduna’s forests, the troops, in collaboration with the Kaduna Vigilance Service, laid an ambush on the bandits on Tuesday based on credible intelligence on their movement around the general area of Dogon Dawa-Damari, in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

He added that due to the superior firepower of the troops, the robbers fled in disarray during the ensuing firefight.

“The troops exploited the general area and recovered one Beretta pistol, one AK-47 rifle, and one AK-47 rifle magazine.

“Similarly, troops deployed at Kwanar Mutua in Birnin Gwari LGA received intelligence on bandits’ presence.

“The troops swiftly moved to the area and came in contact with the bandits.

“The troops engaged the criminals with overwhelming firepower, forcing them to flee in disarray into the nearby high ground,” he said.