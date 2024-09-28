Troops kill terrorists in Borno, recover weapons and ammunition

Troops of the MNJTF in Magumeri, in collaboration with members of the CJTF and local hunters, on Friday laid an ambush in response to intelligence reports on the presence of suspected terrorists marauding around Ka’ayijiwa Fandanari village in Borno Yessu.

It was gathered that the troops engaged the terrorists in a firefight, killing unconfirmed numbers of the terrorists, forcing them to retreat in disarray.

Following the encounter, the security forces conducted a sweep of the area, recovering two AK-47 rifles, 51 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two magazines, 61 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, as well as a quantity of hard drugs and other sundry items