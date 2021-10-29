breaking
Troops kill suspected Biafran National Guard gunman in Abia
Nigerian troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn have killed a suspected Biafran National Guard gunman.
The deceased was among a group of gunmen who allegedly attacked troops’ location at Amaekpu in the Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu on Thursday said the troops repelled an attack by the assailants who were described as heavily armed.
It said, “The assailants, who were heavily armed and conveyed in several vehicles opened fire on the troops’ location, but were met with stiff resistance by the troops.
“In the encounter, the troops neutralised one gunman, while others abandoned their vehicles and retreated in disarray with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered a pump-action gun, among others.
“While the criminals withdrew, having been overwhelmed, they were promptly intercepted at Eda by troops of Forward Operating Base Ohaozara in Ebonyi State. The troops recovered additional three vehicles and apprehended one of the gunmen.”
DSS denied British consul, Ezeife access to Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has lamented that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) prevented a British Consul and a former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife from seeing the IPOB leader in detention.
The lawyer stated that the action of the DSS on Thursday was a “clear violation of the subsisting order of the court.”
He said the secret police officers had earlier on Monday denied IPOB’s American lawyer, Bruce Fein from seeing Kanu when he visited with the legal team.
The IPOB leader’s lawyer disclosed that DSS officials said the American lawyer and British diplomat were foreigners, adding that this contradicted the court order that stated, “The Honorable Court proceeded to Order in His Ruling, that henceforth, three persons of our Client’s choice should be allowed to visit him.”
The lawyer added that, “His Lordship further clarified that the persons to visit our client are no longer restricted to his lawyers and family members but, any other person of our client’s choice.”
Ejiofor revealed this in a statement on the update of Kanu’s legal representatives’ routine visit to him on Thursday, which was made available to SaharaReporters.
He titled the statement, ‘Lawless Department Of State Security Services (DSS) Denied British Consul And His Excellency, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Access To Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Today, In Clear Violation Of The Subsisting Order Of Court.’
The statement read, “Today’s routine visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu could not hold because the detaining authority (DSS) deliberately denied the above-named persons access to Our Client.
“Recall that the Honorable Court seised of this case, had on the 21st day of October, 2021, expanded the number of persons that could visit Our Client on any of the designated days scheduled for his routine visit.
“The Honorable Court proceeded to Order in His Ruling, that henceforth, three persons of our Client’s choice should be allowed to visit him.
“His Lordship further clarified that the persons to visit Our Client are no longer restricted to his lawyers and family members but, any other person of Our Client’s choice.
“In line with this Order of Court, we forwarded the list of names scheduled to visit Our Client on Monday, 25th October, 2021, which included Attorney Bruce Fein – our Client’s International Attorney and Legal Representative in the United States of America.
“Attorney Fein arrived Nigeria from the United States of America to witness the Court proceedings of the 21st Day of October, 2021, and also utilize the opportunity of the visit to interface with his Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
“Unknown to us, a rude shock awaited us at the DSS. Upon arrival at the DSS Headquarters on Monday, 25th October, 2021, for the scheduled routine visit, the detaining authority did not stop at keeping us waiting for well over two hours, but thereafter specifically told us that no foreigner, including Bruce Fein, would be allowed to visit Our Client, and as such, he would not participate in the visit.
“The renowned International Constitutional Human Rights Lawyer was not only disappointed with the Authority concerned but was shocked at the brazen manner in which the Nigerian Court Orders are flouted with impunity by those whose primary mandate is to protect and preserve these Laws and maintain Order.
“Attorney Bruce Fein consequently left the premises of the DSS visibly broken. Apparently, he has gathered enough to feed the International Community upon his return to the United States.
“Today was the turn of the British Consul to experience what the civilized society may refer to as the height of abnormality in the System. The innocent woman who flew all the way from Lagos on this special diplomatic engagement was denied access to Our Client, and told that she is not welcomed for the visit because she’s a foreigner.
“His Excellency, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife who was denied access to the courtroom at the last Court sitting was also denied access to our Client today without offering any reason(s). Height of impunity indeed!
“It is important to point out here that the Order of Court with regard to the number of persons and class of persons allowed to visit our Client, never restricted them to Nigerians only.
“It is more so that this clarification was made by His Lordship, following our specific complaint to the Court that Attorney Bruce Fein was not only denied access to our Client on two occasions at the DSS Headquarters but was not allowed inside the courtroom on 21st October, 2021.
“If His Lordship’s intention was to restrict foreigners from visiting our Client, the Court would have simply made it clear while responding to our application for clarification.”
Having described the DSS’s action as the height of impunity for flouting court orders, Ejiofor vowed that he would see that justice prevails for his client to be transferred to a correctional facility.
“Though we have promptly filed another application for the transfer of Our Client to the correctional centre predicated on an entirely new set of facts, it is now crystal clear to the World that if the DSS is allowed to remain the custodian of our Client, there shall certainly be a gross denial of fair hearing and fair trial in these proceedings.
“We will equally be initiating contempt proceeding against the Head of the DSS for this gross violation of Court Order. Order of the Court must be obeyed regardless of the status of the person(s) involved or the Agency affected by the Order.
“Even though the DSS has a history of flouting Court Orders with impunity, we will pursue for the Court to step in, in this case and protect the sanctity of its Order(s). Enough is enough!
“We shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring that this weighty infraction of the positive Order of Court and by extension, gross violation of our Client’s right is addressed without further ado.
“We still appeal to our Client’s millions of followers to remain calm as we explore all legal remedies available to our Client in the circumstance of this breach.
“Your prayers and supplications should be intensified in times like this, and please do not lose focus UmuChineke because the enemies are really at work. But be assured that it will all end in Praises.
“Thank you all and remain hugely blessed UmuChineke.”
Plateau Speaker, Nuhu impeached amid corruption allegations
The Speaker of the Plateau State House Assembly, Hon Abok Ayuba Nuhu, has been impeached.
His impeachment occurred at the plenary on Thursday after 16 out of 24 members of the Assembly voted him out.
He was replaced with Sanda Yakubu, who hails from Pingana constituency of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.
The cause of Nuhu’s removal could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.
A group known as the Youths Rights Against Corruption (YRAC) had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), accusing Nuhu of financial misappropriation.
The group also alleged that he had been abusing his office.
The Executive Director of the group, Comrade Abednego Musa, in the petition titled “Petition Against Plateau State House of Assembly Speaker, Nuhu Abok Ayuba On Gross Financial Misconduct, Criminal Breach Of Public Trust And Abuse Of Office,” had asked Nuhu to immediately step down from his position, pending the completion of the EFCC investigation.
The petition addressed to the chairman of the EFCC, said, “Further to a popular demand by some members of the public to our office, this petition is written to acquaint your agency EFCC, with the gross financial misconduct and the abuse of office being perpetrated by the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Honorable Nuhu Abok Ayuba, for a thorough investigation so as to avert a further bleeding of the public treasury under his care and restore sanity in the functioning of the state’s legislative establishment.”
Aregbesola boycotts Akande’s meeting with Osun APC elders’ caucus
Mninister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola On Tuesday shunned a meeting held at the Ila country home of the ex-Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, to discuss party unity.
The gathering was a meeting of the Osun APC Elders’ Caucus designed to unite party members.
It was gathered that when one of the conveners of the meeting raised the issue Aregbesola’s absence, one of the conveners of the meeting, reportedly explained that the ex-governor was duly invited.
Although the meeting was held behind closed doors, it was learnt that the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, said many party members were aggrieved as a result of the 2018 Osun APC Governorship primary. He appealed to the elder statesman to assist in reconciliatory efforts before the next cycle of elections.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Akande, said the elders met regularly to discuss party issues, until the advent of COVID-19 last year.
He said, “the meeting had always existed, but because of COVID-19, the meeting had not been held for a very long time. It is the beginning of elders’ activities to move the party forward in Osun.
“We are doing all our best to resolve every crisis. I can assure you that there will be no crisis within our party before the election. We come from different constituencies in Osun and we are going back to let our people know we have started to be more active than before.”
Asked who would be flagbearer of the party in the next year’s governorship poll in Osun, Akande said, “I don’t know who our candidate may be in the forthcoming guber election, but I can assure you that our candidate will win the election in 2022.”
On the issue of the zoning of the APC 2023 Presidential ticket, he said the South will square up with the North, and “whoever becomes our candidate will win the presidency.”
Those at the meeting include: Senator Iyiola Omisore, ex Osun Deputy Governor, Titi Laoye-Ponle, ex deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, ex- Health Minister, Dr. Isaac Adewole, among others, commenced around 11:15 and ended around 1:30pm.