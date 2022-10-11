Troops intercept 98 parcels of cannabis in Yobe

Troops of 159 Task Force Battalion, Geidam, Yobe State, have intercepted a vehicle carrying 98 parcels of Cannabis Sativa worth millions of Naira.

Brig. Gen. Umar Muaza, Chief of Staff, Sector Operation Hadin Kai, Damaturu, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday during the handing over of the exhibits to officials of the National Drug Law Endorsement Agency (NDLEA) in the state.

He said the courier who was conveying the illicit drugs abandoned his vehicle and took to his heels on sighting troops on patrol.

Receiving the 98 intercepted parcels on behalf of NDLEA Yobe State Command, Ogar Peter said the street value of each parcel is more than N50,000.

“We are really pleased that, this quantity has been taken out of circulation. If it had gone to its final destination, it could have been used to fuel security challenges,” he said.

Peter added that the troops’ interception of the illicit drugs showed the level of synergy between security agencies operating in the state.

“The Nigerian military has been very supportive in the ongoing struggle and fight against the menace of drug trafficking.

“We will continue to knock at your door for more support,” he said.