Troops arrest doctor treating wanted bandit leader in Katsina

Security forces in Nigeria have apprehended a medical practitioner from Safana Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State for allegedly providing medical treatment to wounded bandits, including the notorious Usman Modi Modi, who has a ₦50 million bounty on his head.

In a video circulating of social media , the suspect, identified as Lawan Ado from Safana LGA, confessed to treating several injured bandits, stating that they would pick him up and take him to their hideouts whenever they needed medical attention.

According to his confession, the first bandit he treated was Usman Modi Modi, after the gang leader sustained gunshot wounds in a clash with the Yan Kyanbara vigilante group.

“He was first taken to a hospital in Taskiya for treatment, but two days later, they brought me to treat him further. I was paid ₦18,000 for my service,” the suspect said.

He also admitted to treating other high-profile bandits, including; Mai Kudi, who was shot in Kurfi and paid him ₦8,000.

Audu, an aide to Usman Modi Modi, who also paid ₦8,000. Dogo Mardi, who sustained gunshot wounds during a robbery operation and paid him ₦11,000.

The suspect further revealed that he had traveled to other locations to treat bandits, including one identified as Karanboguwa and several others.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!