Friday, October 6, 2023
Troops arrest 89 criminals, two suspected kidnappers in Jos
Troops arrest 89 criminals, two suspected kidnappers in Jos

The Special Military Task Force in Plateau State says its operatives have arrested two notorious kidnappers and 89 other criminals in Plateau and the neighbouring Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement by the Media Officer of the task force, Captain Oya James.

He said the arrest followed various operations embarked by the troops for the past weeks.

He added that the troops equally secured the conviction of four suspects within the period under review and freed several kidnap victims, as well as stolen cows.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven on Operation Hakorin Damisa IV, during several operations launched from September 25 to October 4, 2023, have arrested 91 criminal suspects in connection with kidnapping of University of Jos students, attack on Takania village, farm destruction, armed robbery, drug peddling and cattle rustling, amongst others,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the suspects, during interrogation, confessed that they were involved in the kidnapping of seven students of the University of Jos in July 2023.

According to him, Items recovered from the suspects include one AK-47 rifle loaded with 12 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

It said the gallant troops acting on credible information also arrested Mr Goma Abubakar and Jibril Abass in connection with the attack on Takania village in the Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State, where six persons were murdered in cold blood.

The commander assured the general public that the arrested suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

