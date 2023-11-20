Monday, November 20, 2023
HomeNEWSTroops after terrorists that ambushed Yobe governor’s convoy — DHQ
NEWS

Troops after terrorists that ambushed Yobe governor’s convoy — DHQ

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

The Defence Headquarters has disclosed that operations are underway to locate and neutralise terrorists that ambushed the convoy of the Yobe State Governor along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road on Saturday.

Governor Mai Mala Buni was not present in the convoy during the ambush, but the Secretary to the Yobe Government and other top officials were part of the convoy and managed to escape unharmed.

Defence spokesman Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, who on Monday revealed how troops from the 29 Task Force Brigade repelled the attack, which took place approximately six kilometres from Benisheikh, announced that the ongoing effort by fighting patrols, led by the brigade commander and additional troops, is aimed at locating and eliminating the terrorists responsible for the ambush.

Casualties resulting from the attack on the convoy included one deceased police officer and five other wounded personnel, comprising military, police, and intelligence escorts.

Those wounded are reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

The Defence Headquarters emphasised that the purpose of the ongoing operations is to prevent the recurrence of threats targeting government officials in Yobe State.

Previous article
Abia State budget report confirms Governor Otti spent N927million on meals, welfare packages in three months, N25million on public schools
Next article
PDP hails Goodluck Jonathan at 66
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network