Tristan Thompson shows off cute gift from daughter True

Tristan Thompson proudly showed off a hand-painted frame featuring a sweet father-daughter photo that his little girl, True, gifted him.

“Lights my heart #MyPrincess,” the NBA star, 31, captioned a pic of the present via his Instagram Story, adding heart and crown emojis.

The 4-year-old painted the frame green, yellow, and red, and decorated it with stickers that read “True 2022,” “DAD” and “I love you daddy.”

The black-and-white photo inside the frame showed Thompson flashing a big grin in a selfie with his baby girl.

Thompson shares True with his on-again, off-again partner Khloé Kardashian, along with a son they welcomed via surrogate in August.

However, growing their family hasn’t been without its drama for the now-exes.

Kardashian, 38, revealed that she did an embryo transfer just days before finding out that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, during the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

News that they were expecting another child together broke in July, seven months after their latest breakup.

An insider told us at the time that Kardashian and Thompson were not back together and weren’t speaking outside of co-parenting True.

The duo had broken up in February 2019 after Thompson was caught cheating multiple times. They reconciled a year later, but broke things off for good after Kardashian discovered Thompson had cheated yet again.

In 2021, the athlete admitted to sleeping with Nichols in court documents released from his paternity lawsuit.

Later that year, in December, Nichols gave birth to a son named Theo. She did not name Thompson as the father on the birth certificate because he wasn’t there for the baby’s birth.

Thompson had initially argued that he was not the father of Nichols’ baby amid a paternity suit where she was suing for child support. He contested Nichols’ paternity claims throughout her pregnancy, but a test eventually proved he was indeed the baby’s dad.

Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian was filming for their Hulu show “The Kardashians” when she found out the news that Thompson was having a child with another woman.

“His whole declaration is in this thing, which says, ‘I slept with her,’” Kim, 41, said in a June episode of the reality show.

“The whole thing that’s so sad is that [Khloé] wants a baby boy. Now this girl is having a f–king baby boy? A f–king random that he sleeps with one night? F–k him!”

The Good American founder broke her silence on the matter in the Hulu series, saying through tears,“It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a difficult experience.”

She added, “This has been a difficult time in my life, but it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

In late September, it was revealed that Khloé and Thompson were reportedly engaged in 2021 before the many scandals unfolded.

Thompson also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.