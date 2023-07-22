Saturday, July 22, 2023
Trinity Guy regains freedom

Nigerian Skitmaker Trinity Guy Regains Freedom

Nigerian skitmaker, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, has been released on bail.

Earlier in July, a Magistrate Court at Iyaganku, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, ruled that Trinity Guy be remanded in prison till August.

Alongside the entertainer, the court also remanded the parents of the minor, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife, Rofiat Ahmed, 29.

Recalled that on June 22, the Nigeria Police authorities summoned the prankster over his skit involving a female minor in a sexualized prank.

Trinity Guy was summoned to appear before the Oyo State Police Command

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Oluwakemi Arowosaye, informed the court that Abdullahi, Ahmed, and his wife, Rofiat plotted to commit sexual abuse.

Arowosaye stated that “Trinity” was accused of sexually abusing and exploiting a 10-year-old girl in the Kuola neighbourhood of Ibadan on December 17, 2022.

He said the Police also confirmed that the offence violated Section 35 (1) and was punishable under Section 35 (2) of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.

In the latest development, Nigerian skitmaker, Abdugalfar Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday night, announced that his colleague has been released on bail.

He wrote: “@iamtrinityguy is finally free on Bail 💪 . I am wishing you all the best brother. May Almighty Allah keep guiding you to the right path. Amen 🙏 Welcome back ! Welcome back ! My guy don pray tire 🤣 see him forehead”

