Trigger-Happy Nigerian Army Officer Attached To Presidential Guards Shoots Motorcyclists, Kills Passenger In Abuja

Abubakar Idris, a trigger-happy Nigerian Army personnel, assigned to the Presidential Guard Brigade, has shot and killed a passenger of a motorcycle he was riding in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It was learned that the incident occurred on Monday midnight at a location close to a bridge along Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Asokoro, where Idris and his colleagues were stationed for guard duty.

According to sources that spoke with PUNCH, the deceased was taken to the Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja, for an autopsy.

One of the sources said, “It was a sad incident. The Army’s Guard Brigade officers were on duty last night (Sunday/Monday) when Idris sighted some motorcyclists approaching them close to the bridge.

“Officer Idris was trying to stop one of the bike men, who was carrying a passenger, but in the process he opened fire on them, killing the passenger immediately, while the bike man and other motorcyclists fled.”

According to a different source, the soldiers left the area after discovering the body and left it there until the police arrived.

He said, “Not long after it happened, the soldiers left the scene and abandoned the corpse. But police officers later got to the scene around 3 am. The corpse was taken to the Asokoro District Hospital for an autopsy.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the brigade, Abakpa Godfrey, said he was not aware of the incident.

Abakpa said, “I can’t comment on that for now. I was actually on a pass and I just got back to Abuja, so I am not aware of it.”

This is coming barely 10 days after another security operative killed a female lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem in Lagos.

Mrs Omobolanle Raheem was shot dead by a police officer while she was returning home from a Christmas service at Ajah Under-bridge.