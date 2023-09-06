Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Tribunal strikes out petition seeking Vice President Kashim Shettima’s disqualification

Tribunal Strikes Out Suit Seeking Disqualification Of Vice President Shettima

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has thrown out a suit brought before it by the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, seeking the disqualification of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The party had argued that Tinubu was improperly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress, APC, for nominating Kashim Shettima as his vice-presidential candidate for the election.

The opposition party had claimed that Shettima was still the APC candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District on July 14 when he accepted the nomination for vice-presidential candidate.

However, ruling on the case on Wednesday, the PEPT ruled that it is a pre-election matter, and that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.
The court also held that APM lacked locus standi to institute matters bothering on nomination and sponsorship of Shettima.

