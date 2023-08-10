Thursday, August 10, 2023
HomePOLITICSTribunal sacks Kano NNPP rep
POLITICS

Tribunal sacks Kano NNPP rep

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tribunal sacks Kano NNPP rep

The National and State House of Assembly elections petition tribunal in Kano has nullified the election of Muktar Umar Yerima of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Yerima as winner of the House of Representatives election for Tarauni Federal Constituency.

But the three-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice I.P. Chima held that Yerima was not qualified having forged his primary school certificate.

According to the tribunal, the case of the petitioner, Hafizu Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging Yerima emergence succeeded having proven a case of forgery against the NNPP candidate.

The tribunal therefore held that the NNPP had no candidate in the election and all the votes that were cast for Yerima were wasted votes.

It thereafter directed INEC to withdraw the certificate of return earlier issued to Yerima.

The tribunal had held that Yerima’s defence that he had made a change of name in 2022 did not hold water having been using three (Umar Mukhtar Zakari) names on his International passports since 2009 while his primary school certificate still bears Umar Mukhtar.

It also held that the said primary school, Hausawa Primary School, has disown the certificate tendered by the sacked lawmaker.

Previous article
Nigerian Government Appeals Court Order Granting Bail To Suspended Central Bank Governor, Emefiele 
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network