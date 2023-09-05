Tribunal reserves judgement in Adebutu’s petition against Abiodun

The Ogun State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting at Isabo, Abeokuta, the state capital, on Monday reserved judgment on the petitions against the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun and the APC.

The tribunal, led by Justice Hamidu Kunaza, said it would communicate a date for judgment to the parties after counsels adopted their final written addresses on Monday.

Present in court were Chris Uche (SAN) representing the petitioners; Ladipupo Adebutu and the PDP, the first respondent (INEC) was represented by Remi Olatubora; Wole Olanipekun (SAN) stood in for Abiodun, the second respondent; and Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) led the counsels for the third respondent, the APC.

Adebutu and the PDP are challenging the return of Abiodun by INEC in the March 18, 2023 governorship elections in the state.

While adopting their written addresses, the respondents urged the tribunal to dismiss the petitions of Adebutu and the PDP.

Counsel to INEC, Olatubora, argued that the documents tendered by the petitioners were inadmissible because “they were not the makers of those documents.”

In his submission, Olanipekun stated that the documents tendered by the petitioners were not signed, even though they were certified by INEC.

Olanipekun stated that “unsigned documents are worthless, baseless, valueless, inadmissible, and void ab initio. I urge your lordships to dismiss the petition.”

APC counsel, Ikpeazu, said the petitioners did not state the particular polling units where there was over-voting or non-compliance.

Ikpeazu maintained that the entire evidence on over-voting has no platform, asking the tribunal to “dismiss the petition.”

Responding, Uche urged the election court to discountenance the submissions of the respondents.

Uche urged the tribunal to hold that “the petitioners have credible evidence that was unchallenged and are entitled to the grant of the reliefs claimed by them in the petition.”

He described as scandalous the attempt by INEC to discredit the same documents it issued and certified, saying the commission has not come out to deny the documents or present counter-documents.

On the margin of lead principle, Uche held that elections were not disrupted due to resistance to the use of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System.

He said INEC reports confirmed that thugs disrupted the election, and INEC did not bring any other reports or counter the incident reports from its ad hoc staff, adding that “the respondents’ witnesses also confirmed there were gunshots and people ran away.”

Uche equally urged the tribunal to remove a total of 40,871 votes from Abiodun’s polled votes and order a rerun in the 99 polling units where elections were allegedly disrupted.

The counsel pleaded with the court to grant the prayers of the petitioners, saying INEC has no evidence by failing to call witnesses and resting his case on that of the petitioners.

Addressing journalists shortly after the adjournment, counsel to the APC, Tayo Oyetubo, expressed confidence in the tribunal upholding the victory of Dapo Abiodun.

Reading another judgment delivered by the Tribunal, Chief Magistrate Izabi Bashir also dismissed a petition filed by the NNPP on the election conducted in the Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency.

The petitioner had accused INEC of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and alleged corrupt practices in the election by the APC and its candidate, Tijani Bashir.

She ordered the petitioner to pay a fine of N200,000 to each of the three respondents.