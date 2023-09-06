Tribunal judgement: PDP embarks on fasting, prayer

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday converged on the Chapel inside its National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja, for fasting and prayer session for a “favourable judgment.”

The fasting and prayers season, which was equally attended by secretariat staff commenced last Monday and ended yesterday with a special prayer session.

Participants at the prayer session were locked in a series of prayers asking for divine intervention.

In his sermon at the session, former governor of Adamawa State and Chairman, PDP Christian Religious Body 2023, Boni Haruna, who took his Bible reading from First Samuel, Chapter 30 verses 1-8, admonished party members and indeed Nigerians, not to despair because there was still hope.

He noted that it was still possible for the party to recover all that was stolen from the PDP, just like David and his companions recovered all that were stolen from them by their enemies in scriptures.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the session, Haruna said: “We believe God will give us victory. Whatever the outcome of the judgment, we pray that it will strengthen Nigeria’s unity, we are not looking at negativity.”

In her remarks, PDP’s Director of Press, Chinwe Nnorom, who equally attended the session said, “Today’s judgment is not a coincidence, we have been praying before, it is not that God was not answering us, but we are before the Chief Judge of the universe, God is with us he never changes.”