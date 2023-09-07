The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in favour of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday stands “against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in Court”.

The party and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar had filed a petition challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the poll.

The Tribunal, however, threw out the petition along with the ones filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM.

A statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba on Wednesday said, “As a Party, we have had an initial review of the Judgment as delivered by the PEPC and we unequivocally reject the said Judgement in its entirety.

“The Judgement is against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in Court; against the relevant Electoral Laws, Guidelines and Regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). Indeed, the Judgment is generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter.

“The PDP, as a law-abiding political Party, will with our lawyers, have a comprehensive review of the Judgment and decide on the next line of action within the ambit of the law.

“The PDP calls on Nigerians to remain at alert, calm and united as our Party continues to lead the charge to defend Democracy and ensure that the Will of the people as expressed in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election is respected and restored.”