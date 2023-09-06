Wednesday, September 6, 2023
HomePOLITICSTribunal declares Natasha winner of Kogi Central Election
POLITICS

Tribunal declares Natasha winner of Kogi Central Election

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tribunal declares Natasha winner of Kogi Central Election

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday nullified the victory of Sen. Abubakar Ohere as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election.

The court further declared Natasha Akpoti- Uduagan as the actual winner of the February Senatorial election in Kogi Central.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako who read the unanimous judgment of the 3-man panel, said Ohere results were inflated in 9 polling units of Ajaokuta LGA while that of Natasha was intentional reduced in 9 of the same polling units by the INEC, as well as 3 other polling units result that was deliberately not entered for Natasha in the same LGA.

The court after making the proper correction, declare Natasha Akpoti- Uduagan (PDP) as winner of the poll having polled 54,074 against Ohere (APC) who polled 51,291.

The governor of the state, Yahaya Bello is from the district.

Previous article
VERDICT DAY LIVE: Presidential Election Petition Tribunal
Next article
China bans govt officials from using Apple iPhones at work
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network