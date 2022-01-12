CELEBRITIES
Trey Songz denies rap!ng basketball player
American singer, Trey Songz has denied raping basketball player, Dylan Gonzalez.
Dylan said the incident occurred in a well known Las Vegas hotel.
The basketball player has also reportedly hired an attorney to represent her in a potential sexual assault case against the singer. A source close to Dylan told TMZ that the incident happened several years ago.
The singer’s rep who denied the allegation, told the publication;
“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”
Dylan Gonzalez’s legal team, George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, have already told PEOPLE that they will be taking action against Songz in the coming weeks and are in the process of formally filing the litigation.
Vrabeck and Mitchell are also representing Jahaura Jeffries, who publicly identified herself and alleges that Songz sexually assaulted her at a nightclub in Miami in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Death certificate reveals American actress Betty White died of stroke
Legendary American actress Betty White died after suffering a stroke six days prior, according to her death certificate.
The official cause of death listed on the Los Angeles County document obtained by CNN is a cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke; when blood flow to the brain is blocked causing impairment due to lack of oxygen.
White died in her Los Angeles home early on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.
Best known for her roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” White was a fan favourite, adored across generations.
A nationwide movie event will go on as planned on January 17th, to celebrate what would have been White’s 100th birthday. The film, to be shown at 900 theatres nationwide, will follow White’s day-to-day life, highlighting her work and fervent advocacy for animals.
CELEBRITIES
BBNaija star Tochi gets engaged
Big Brother Naija reality star, Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi has taken a bold step by proposing to his sweetheart. The reality television show star proposed to his American based dancer and entertainer girlfriend, Chioma, on January 9.
The singer and real estate agent shared a video on his Instagram page of him on his knees proposing to his girlfriend while they were in a lounge. He captioned the video, “To-chi 2022 loaded. @beautiifulchii let’s go on this journey together! Ladies and gentlemen, we have a wedding to plan.”
In the video, after the reality star slid the ring into the finger of his bride-to-be, he showered her with money.
Tochi was one of the Big Brother Naija fifth edition ‘Lockdown’ housemates. He was the eleventh housemate to get into the Big Brother Naija season 5 house. From Imo State, he was born into a family of five.
CELEBRITIES
Porsha Williams’ fiance Simon Guobadia gets her name tattooed on his back (photo)
Porsha Williams’ fiance, Simon Guobadia has yet again proven that he’s head over heels in love with her.
To express his love, in a very special way for the former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, Simon Guobadia got her name tattooed on his back.
Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the reality star shared a photo of the body art which was placed underneath his neck.
In the caption, Posha quoted Simon as saying, “My love for you knows no limits. It is timeless, spaceless, formless, unshakable and un breakable. In good times and bad, happy and sad, through the highs and lowest of lows know that I am there with you.” The sweet message added, “I will be your strength as you have been mine, desire your best and highest good to manifest itself in your life.”
“You are an unbelievable comfort, grace, wonder, inspiration, soul deep connection for which I will forever be grateful,” it continued. “Do not think for one second you are alone, for two hearts and souls joined together in friendship, for this life and in many past lives, forges an unbreakable bond that only grows stronger in time. I love you.”
