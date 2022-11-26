Trending video: Massive crowd cheers Peter Obi at Dominion Church’s ‘Night of Glory’

Supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, are rejoicing the rousing welcome received by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, on Friday night, when he attended Dominion City Church’s ‘Night of Glory’ .

The event was held at the Main Bowl of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

According to a video currently trending on social media, Obi’s introduction at the event was greeted with loud cheers from participants.

https://www.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/5431259900306139