Treasury yields fall after data shows U.S. job growth slowed in March

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday, after data released last week hinted at a slowdown in job growth.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped to 3.3626%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 3.5811%.

Prices move inversely to yields.

Many major markets are closed due to the long Easter holiday weekend, including U.S. stocks.

Last week, the Labor Department released nonfarm payroll data for March, showing that the U.S. economy added 236,000 jobs over the period. The number was in line with expectations, but down from 326,000 new hires in February.

Also in focus for investors is the inflation outlook, with consumer price index data due out on Wednesday. That same day, the Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting.

Market players are weighing the prospect of tightening credit conditions and a potential U.S. recession in the wake of the near collapse of Swiss investment banking giant Credit Suisse, along with the failures of several mid-tier U.S. lenders.

Auctions of three-month and six-month Treasury bills are scheduled for 11.30 a.m. ET Monday.