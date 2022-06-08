BUSINESS
Treasury yields climb as investors assess growth and inflation fears
At around 2:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note had increased to 3.0012%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 3.1504%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Retail giant Target cut its profit guidance on Tuesday and announced plans to get rid of excess inventory, highlighting the growing risks to economic growth arising from surging inflation.
Meanwhile, a widely tracked Federal Reserve gauge is indicating that the U.S. economy could be on course for a second successive quarter of contraction, a technical recession. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracker is pointing to an annualized gain in gross domestic product of just 0.9% for the quarter.
Markets are looking ahead to May’s consumer price index reading on Friday, with the print likely to be influential in the scale and speed of the Fed’s monetary tightening path.
Data releases on Wednesday will include April’s monthly wholesale inventories figure, while auctions will be held for $33 billion of 10-year Treasury notes and $30 billion of 119-day bills.
BUSINESS
Stock futures muted ahead of Friday’s key inflation report
Stock futures were muted early Friday morning ahead of a highly anticipated inflation report.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 8 points, or less than 0.1%. Those for the S&P 500 rose fractionally while Nasdaq 100 futures gained just 31 points.
Before the opening bell on Friday, investors will get a look at the May consumer price index report. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting year over year increases of 8.3% for the main index and 5.9% for the core index, which excludes food and energy prices.
If the report matches expectations, or shows slower gains, then Wall Street could take it as a sign that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve may need to be less aggressive later in the year.
The move in futures comes after stocks fell sharply during Thursday’s regular session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each falling more than 2%. The Dow closed down more than 600 points, losing roughly 400 points during a rough final hour of trading on Wall Street.
For the week so far, the Dow is lower by 1.9%, on track for its 10th down week in the past 11. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are both off by more than 2%, on track for their ninth losing week in 10.
“I think there’s still a pretty high degree of pessimism that helps underpin the market, and the back-and-forth action is really the market trying to make sense of the next direction and waiting for news flow,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.
Later on Friday, a preliminary consumer sentiment reading for June is due out after the stock market opens.
BUSINESS
Access Bank to acquire 83.4% of Kenya’s Sidian Bank for N15 billion
Access Bank Plc says it has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire 83.4 per cent equity stake held by Centum Investment Plc, a Kenya-based investment company, in Sidian Bank Ltd, for the sum of about N15 billion ($37 million).
According to a statement on the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) the financial institution said the purchase consideration includes the price to “book multiple of 1.1x” based on the audited March 31, 2022 shareholders’ equity of Sidian.
“Sidian will be merged with Access Bank’s subsidiary in Kenya, Access Bank Kenya, to create a stronger banking institution better positioned to serve the Kenyan market,” the statement reads.
Commenting on the transaction, Herbert Wigwe, the group chief executive, Access Corporation said: “This growth transaction being implemented in Kenya represents the relentless focus and execution of our strategic objectives within our banking subsidiary even as we grow the other businesses within Access Corporation’s core segments.
“The acquisition of Sidian is a significant step-up in scale and potential for Access Bank in Kenya which represents the largest market and trade corridor in East Africa.
On his part, Roosevelt Ogbonna, chief executive officer, Access Bank, said the transaction built on their earlier acquisition of the former Transnational Bank Plc (now Access Bank Kenya) “and underscores our resolve to strengthen our presence in Kenya, a key African market that fits into our strategic focus for geographic earnings growth and diversification.”
BUSINESS
Stock futures are higher as Wall Street looks to bounce back from losing week
Stock futures were higher in early morning trading Monday after a losing week as investors continued to bet that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy aggressively to combat surging inflation.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 132 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.57% and 0.77%, respectively.
The early morning action followed another disappointing week for investors as the major averages suffered modest losses. The blue-chip Dow fell 0.9% for its ninth negative week in 10, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.2% and 1%, respectively, last week for their eighth losing week in nine.
Investors have been grappling with fears that the central bank could raise interest rates too fast and too much, causing a recession. Recent statements from the rate-setting Fed members indicate that 50 basis point — or a half-percentage-point — rate increases are likely at the June and July meetings.
The U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May, which came in better than expected despite fears of an economic slowdown and amid the roaring pace of inflation. Some investors believe the strong hiring data could be clearing the way for the Fed to remain aggressive.
“For now, the market sees a Federal Reserve trying to navigate a painful and bumpy road, yet trying to find a soft exit,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial. “And the market finds itself between wanting to believe in the rallies but not believing that the Fed can negotiate a soft landing.”
Investors will be focused on the consumer price index reading for May, which is slated for Friday morning release. The key inflation gauge is expected to be just slightly cooler than April, which could be interpreted by some as a confirmation that inflation has peaked.
The stock market has had a volatile year with the major averages pulling back double digits from their record highs. The S&P 500 is off by 14.7% from its all-time high reached in January. The equity benchmark briefly dipped into bear market territory last month.
“The second half of 2022 is going to be a roller coaster ride for investors unless the Fed is able to bring inflation under control without a hard landing,” said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management at Commonwealth Financial Network. “Most investors seem to be wagering on a crash-and-burn scenario at this point as recessionary fears abound, and equity markets fail to develop any sort of positive momentum.”
Latest News
- 2023 election: Full list of presidential candidates that have emerged
- Blac Chyna ‘ready to face’ Rob Kardashian in ‘nightmare’ court case after boxing match
- Stock futures muted ahead of Friday’s key inflation report
- Britney Spears marries fiancé Sam Asghari in fairy-tale wedding
- INEC gives Atiku, Tinubu, others one week to present running mates
Trending
-
BUSINESS5 hours ago
Stock futures muted ahead of Friday’s key inflation report
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Access Bank to acquire 83.4% of Kenya’s Sidian Bank for N15 billion
-
NEWS1 day ago
APC presidential primary: Vice President Osinbajo silent, yet to congratulate Tinubu
-
NEWS14 hours ago
ISWAP responsible for Owo church attack ― FG
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Roots TV founder, Dumebi Kachikwu, upsets Kingsley Moghalu, wins ADC presidential ticket
-
NEWS2 days ago
Three days after Owo attack, gunmen kill six in Ondo
-
POLITICS7 hours ago
APC presidential primary: ‘I’m of proud of you’, Osibanjo’s wife hails him
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
INEC, EU organise free concert in Lagos admission by PVC