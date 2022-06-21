Travis Scott praises Kylie Jenner for ‘throwing that ass down’ in rare post

Travis Scott showed Kylie Jenner how much he appreciates her assets in a rare social media post during Father’s Day on Sunday.

“Shawty in here throwing that ass down,” the rapper, 31, wrote atop an Instagram Story photo of the makeup mogul’s backside, which he snapped while she was cooking over the stove.

Jenner, 24, was wearing a white tank top tucked into a pair of tie-dye jeans that showed off her curves in the since-deleted snap, which was captured by The Neighborhood Talk.

While it’s unclear whether the picture was taken in real time, it appears Jenner was in the middle of making Scott — the father of her two kids — a delicious meal in honor of the holiday.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also gushed over the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker with a photo showing him lying down in bed eating a bowl of noodles, presumably made by Jenner.



“Shawty in here throwing that ass down,” he wrote atop a photo of her cooking.

Instagram/Travis Scott

The couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, was fast asleep next to her dad, while their 4-month-old son — whose new name has yet to be announced — was swaddled on top of Scott’s chest. The baby boy’s face was covered by a heart emoji.

“Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎,” Jenner captioned the tender moment, to which Scott replied, “L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️EEE YAAAA 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder later posted a close-up shot of the musician and their son standing together while wearing matching gray-and-white Nike Air sneakers. The Grammy nominee sported brown pants, while the little man was in gray sweat-shorts.

Jenner gave birth to their baby boy on Feb. 2, four years after Stormi’s arrival.

They originally named their son Wolf but later revealed they changed his moniker because “it just wasn’t him.”