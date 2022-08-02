CELEBRITIES
Travis Scott lands Las Vegas residency nearly one year after Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott is headed back to the big stage nearly one year after 10 people died of compression asphyxia during his Astroworld festival in 2021.
Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas announced on Monday the rapper, 31, would be playing seven shows at their venue starting next month.
Road to Utopia will be “a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience” and a chance for Scott to sample some of his upcoming music, according to a press release.
“Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” Andrew Li, the CEO of Zouk Group, said in a statement.
“His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas.”
The news comes a month after Scott’s appearance at Nevada’s Day N Vegas festival was canceled.
Organizers for the Vegas festival, which was to take place over the Labor Day weekend on Sept. 2-4, said the performance was scrapped due to “a combination of logistics, timing, and production issues.”
It would have been the “Goosebumps” rapper’s first festival performance since Astroworld.
Scott gave his first public performance at Miami’s ultraclub E11even during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in May. He also played at a Coachella bash and a pre-Oscar party.
Following the tragedy, 400 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation and others involved in the festival. All the parties have been accused of negligence and the cases have been combined into one civil case representing nearly 2,800 victims.
Both Scott and Live Nation have denied the allegations.
In December, the 31-year-old rapper told Charlamagne Tha God that he “1,000 percent” did everything he could to help dying audience members once he knew there was a problem.
“Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need,” the rapper, who shares two children with Kylie Jenner, said.
“And anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it like a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK.”
Is Kim Kardashian’s ‘Incredibles’ T-shirt a nod to ex Kanye West?
Just call her Mrs. Incredible.
Kim Kardashian went for a swim wearing a white bikini beneath a sheer “The Incredibles” T-shirt Monday.
The still-platinum-blond star posted a series of sexy snaps in the look on Instagram, sans caption.
The tee may be a reference to Kardashian’s ex Kanye West, who has compared his family to the big-screen superheroes on multiple occasions — even citing the Pixar movie as the reason he agreed to his first “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” confessional.
“This interview is because of the movie ‘The Incredibles.’ It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews,” he said in 2019.
“The wife’s got a big butt,” West continued, “and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like ‘The Incredibles’ until we can finally fly.”
It seems the Skims founder has taken her ex’s words to heart in the months since their split, fully embracing her role as Elastigirl with her fashion choices.
Earlier this year, the 41-year-old wore a flame-printed turtleneck sweater with red leather gloves, a red leather skirt and her beloved Balenciaga “pantashoes,” looking like she was ready to fight crime — and drawing “Incredibles” comparisons in the process.
Kardashian also recently released some superhero-worthy elbow-length gloves as part of her Skims swimwear line.
And while the Wests may be morphing into the Parrs, eldest child North’s superpower may be emerging as she continues to show her artistic side; in the past week alone, the 9-year-old has given her mom a “Minions”-inspired makeover and created some truly creepy sketches, possibly for her dad’s Yeezy collection.
Taylor Swift seen hiding behind umbrella as she gets off private jet
Emphasizing the private in private jet.
Taylor Swift attempted to go incognito while getting off a plane last month — just weeks before facing backlash for being named the celebrity with the worst private jet carbon emissions.
Paparazzi snapped the “All Too Well” singer, 32, hiding behind an umbrella while deplaning at Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 5.
The photos resurfaced this week as Swift faces criticism for reportedly taking 170 flights since January, resulting in more than 800 tons of carbon emissions.
The “Shake It Off” singer’s face is concealed in the photos, but the Daily Mail identified her as the woman shown.
In the pictures, legs in a pair of jean shorts are the only body parts that are clearly visible.
Several members of Swift’s team were also photographed getting off the same flight wearing face masks to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Swift’s rep recently denied that the Grammy winner has used her private jets as frequently as the analytics agency Yard has claimed.
“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” her spokesperson told BuzzFeed News Monday.
“To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”
Swift’s reps did not immediately return request for comment on why their client chose to hide her face after getting off the July 5 flight.
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas spotted for the first time since intimate wedding
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas have been snapped for the first time since the couple wed in a private ceremony earlier this month.
Lohan and Shammas looked comfortably casual as they strolled through New York City’s John. F. Kennedy Airport Friday, with the actress wearing a white button-up shirt, light blue jeans, sneakers, black t-shirt and matching mask while her hubby walked a few paces behind in a black t-shirt and jeans.
The couple wed quietly in an intimate ceremony in early July, with the star taking to Instagram shortly after to gush over her new groom.
“I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday,” Lohan, 36, shared at the time.
The couple ventured off to Turkey for a lavish vacation after tying the knot.
The “Parent Trap” actress met the Kuwait-born financier while living in Dubai. He popped the question back in November — proposing with an impressive Harry Winston ring.
Lohan’s father Michael Lohan previously told Page Six of his now son-in-law, “He’s not a Hollywood type, you don’t see any pictures of them in the press. That was one of Lindsay’s problems — the paps encroaching on her and coming up with stories. It was tough. But she’s with a guy who doesn’t like the limelight.”
“She’s relaunching her career and you want a good person in your life when you hit that restart button,” he added. “Everyone’s happy. Lindsay got her life back when she met him, she’s been living a really happy and healthy life.”
