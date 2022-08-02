Travis Scott lands Las Vegas residency nearly one year after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is headed back to the big stage nearly one year after 10 people died of compression asphyxia during his Astroworld festival in 2021.

Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas announced on Monday the rapper, 31, would be playing seven shows at their venue starting next month.

Road to Utopia will be “a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience” and a chance for Scott to sample some of his upcoming music, according to a press release.

“Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” Andrew Li, the CEO of Zouk Group, said in a statement.

“His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas.”

The news comes a month after Scott’s appearance at Nevada’s Day N Vegas festival was canceled.

Organizers for the Vegas festival, which was to take place over the Labor Day weekend on Sept. 2-4, said the performance was scrapped due to “a combination of logistics, timing, and production issues.”

It would have been the “Goosebumps” rapper’s first festival performance since Astroworld.

Scott gave his first public performance at Miami’s ultraclub E11even during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in May. He also played at a Coachella bash and a pre-Oscar party.

Following the tragedy, 400 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation and others involved in the festival. All the parties have been accused of negligence and the cases have been combined into one civil case representing nearly 2,800 victims.

Both Scott and Live Nation have denied the allegations.

In December, the 31-year-old rapper told Charlamagne Tha God that he “1,000 percent” did everything he could to help dying audience members once he knew there was a problem.

“Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need,” the rapper, who shares two children with Kylie Jenner, said.

“And anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it like a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK.”