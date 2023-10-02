Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leave Chiefs-Jets game separately

Travis Kelce was spotted leaving the locker room at MetLife Stadium without Taylor Swift by his side following a highly contested Sunday night match against the New York Jets.

Dressed in a plain white t-shirt and a back baseball cap, he posed for photos with eager fans before heading toward the team bus.

Swift was spotted locking arms with Sophie Turner as they left the stadium shortly after.

Last week, the Super Bowl-winning tight end departed from Arrowhead Stadium after a win over the Bears with Swift by his side.

However, last night’s outing may have him in a blank space and focused on next week’s match-up against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs escaped MetLife with a 23-20 victory over the Jets.

Earlier that night, Swift, 33, cheered for Kelce, also 33, from a star-studded suite that included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Turner, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Levy.

Swift’s new pal Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Kelce’s mom, Donna, were also in the private box.

The “Blank Space” singer energetically rooted for the Chiefs throughout the game, throwing her hands in the air and screaming whenever they scored.

Swift even seemed to be settling into her new WAGs role, pointing and explaining things to Lively from their seats.

Last week, the Grammy winner traveled to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., to watch Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears.

Swift sat next to her beau’s mom and mingled with his inner circle during the game. She also spent time with his family at his $1 million home before the match and partied with his teammates at a private celebration after the game.

It’s possible that Kelce has also gotten to know Swift’s crew a little bit better, too, thanks to his trip to the east coast.

Kelce was spotted leaving Swift’s NYC apartment at around 11 a.m. on Sunday before making his way back to the Chiefs’ hotel in Weehawken, NJ, so he could travel to the stadium with his teammates.

The hangout came only hours after the musician had a girls’ night out in the Big Apple with Brittany, 28, Turner, 27, and Lively, 36.

The NFL star, meanwhile, had his own outing with pals across town.

Swift and Kelce’s whirlwind romance began in July when he publicly spoke about trying — and failing — to give her his number when she performed in Kansas City.

Two months later, The Messenger reported that the pair were “quietly hanging out.”

Kelce initially played coy when he was asked about Swift, but eventually put a stop to all the questioning.

“I want to respect both of our lives,” he said on Wednesday’s episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.

“I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports … will kind of have to be where I keep it.”

The duo’s romance comes just a few months after she ended her fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Kelce, for his part, split with model Kayla Nicole in May 2022 after five years of dating on and off.