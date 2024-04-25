Double the fun!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went on a private couples’ getaway with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid to Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., Page Six can confirm.

A source told us that Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, was overheard in Las Vegas telling people about the double date.

Additionally, a fan claimed on Instagram that the “Bad Blood” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star, both 34, were seen dining at the La Bicyclette Restaurant in the city.

Travis and Swift have been keeping a low profile since they were seen getting cozy together during weekend one of Coachella.

The tight end and the Grammy winner danced and packed on the PDA while watching her pals Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff perform.

Meanwhile, Hadid, 29, and Cooper, 49, have been on quite a few date nights since they went public with their romance in January.

Most recently, the model was seen planting a kiss on the “Hangover” star’s face last month as they dined with “Queer Eye” star Tan France and Antoni Porowski at the NYC Italian eatery Via Carota.

An insider told Page Six that Hadid and Cooper were “definitely getting more serious” and are “totally into each other.”

The “Maestro” actor shares daughter Lea, 7, with ex Irina Shayk, whom he dated for four years until 2019.