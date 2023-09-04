Travis Barker’s family emergency: Pregnant Kourtney hospitalized

Travis Barker had to abruptly fly home from Blink-182’s tour after his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was hospitalized, according to a new report.

The reality star had a “brief” stay and is “back home now with her kids,” a source told People Monday.

“She is feeling better,” the magazine’s insider added. “She is happy to have Travis back home, too.”

It is unclear why Kardashian, who was photographed leaving a Los Angeles-area hospital Saturday with her husband by her side, sought medical attention.

Her reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Blink-182 announced early Friday that they had to postpone the launch of their European tour while Barker dealt with an “urgent family matter” in the US.

The rock band’s statement did not specify what the emergency was, but they were forced to reschedule shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin and promised to provide more information “as soon as possible.”

Just hours before the cryptic announcement, Barker, 47, posted several photos in the prayer room of Glasgow Airport.

One of his Instagram Stories featured a banner that read, “Together we pray.” Another showed a stained glass window in a church setting.

Meanwhile, Kardashian, 44, stayed quiet and off social media.





The “Kardashians” star and Barker, who tied the knot in May 2022, announced in June that they were expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

Kardashian and the “All the Small Things” performer had been trying to get pregnant for years and documented their fertility journey on her family’s Hulu reality show.The Poosh founder initially tried in vitro fertilization, but she explained in a May episode that they were “officially done” with the process and wanted to conceive naturally instead.

“We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” she explained at the time. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

Kardashian already shares son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Barker co-parents son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.