Travis Barker speaks out following hospitalization for ‘life threatening pancreatitis’

Travis Barker has confirmed reports that “life threatening pancreatitis” played a part in his recent hospitalization.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he revealed via his Instagram Stories Saturday.

He went on to say he had a “small polyp” removed in a “very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. this resulted in sever life threatening pancreatitis.”

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment i am currently much better,” he concluded, adding a prayer emoji.

Wife Kourtney Kardashian also shared a statement on her husband’s health struggles.

“Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

She continued,”I’m so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

The Blink-182 drummer was first rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for additional care. Kardashian, 43, was by his side.

Several family members have been wishing the musician well since his hospitalization, including daughter Alabama, 16, who kept her social media followers updated on Barker’s condition with a clip from his room.

“Please say a prayer,” the teen captioned her TikTok post, adding singer Paravi Das’ cover of Beach Bunny’s song “Cloud 9” to the video.

Barker also received love from ex-wife and Alabama’s mother, Shanna Moakler, who told Page Six this week, “I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried.

“I know with his support system he will do it again,” she added. “I will always be there for him and my children.”

As the women in Barker’s life shared their concerns for the rocker, son Landon, 18, has yet to publicly addressed his father’s medical scare.