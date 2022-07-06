CELEBRITIES
Travis Barker returns to work following pancreatitis hospitalization
Travis Barker is evidently ready to make music again – as he was spotted back at work following his hospitalization for pancreatitis.
The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was photographed behind the wheel of a Mercedes G-Wagon on Tuesday, heading into a Calabasas, Calif., recording studio in photos obtained by TMZ.
Apparently feeling much better, the rocker was even seen greeting the studio operator with a friendly fist bump before heading inside.
According to the outlet, Barker – along with several other musicians – spent hours working, with his assistant leaving at one point to go on a coffee and food run to keep the crew sustained.
The rocker was rushed to the hospital last week after undergoing a colonoscopy that triggered pancreatitis.
His new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, never left his side through it all.
He eventually recounted his health scare via social media.
“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he told fans in an Instagram post shared on Saturday.
“This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”
Barker’s studio visit marks his second public outing post-hospitalization. He spent the Fourth of July cruising in an orange pickup truck with Kardashian, 43, and two of her kids, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
The Poosh founder also reflected on the “scary and emotional” experience of watching Barker recover from pancreatitis.
“Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” the mom of three told her followers Saturday. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband.”
CELEBRITIES
Tiwa Savage to receive honorary doctorate degree from Kent University
Tiwa Savage is to be awarded an honorary doctorate degree in music at the University of Kent.
The institution, which is the singer’s alma mater, broke the news in a recent statement via its website.
Tiwa is among the 10 icons selected to receive the award at Kent’s congregation ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral.
According to Kent, the singer will be recognised for her “inspirational” music career on July 15.
“Kent alumna Tiwa Savage… will be made Doctor of Music in recognition of her inspirational and international career in music (Canterbury 15 July),” the university wrote.
Others listed to receive the honour are the 2021 Nobel Laureate for Literature Abdulrazak Gurnah and the Nigerian entrepreneur Olufunke Abimbola.
Tiwa completed her first degree in Accounting at Kent, working momentarily with the Royal Bank of Scotland.
The singer enrolled at Berklee College of Music and graduated with a degree in professional music in 2007.
She put out her debut album ‘Once Upon a Time’ in 2013 and her second ‘R.E.D’ in December 2015.
In September 2017, she came up with her debut EP ‘Sugarcane’ and her second ‘Water & Garri’ in 2021.
Tiwa Savage’s third album ‘Celia’ was released in 2020.
The R&B star is currently signed to UMG following her 2019 exit from Mavin Records.
CELEBRITIES
Adele admits it ‘would be wonderful’ to have kids with boyfriend Rich Paul
Adele hopes more kids will be in her future.
The singer – who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul – discussed her dreams of growing her brood during her appearance on BBC’s “Desert Island Discs” podcast Monday.
“I definitely would like a couple more kids,” Adele told host Lauren Laverne, after being asked how she envisions her life in 10 years.
”It would be wonderful if we can. If not, I’ve got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”
Adele, 34, shares 9-year-old son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. The two finalized their divorce in April 2019.
Despite their split, the “Easy On Me” singer admitted that co-parenting with Konecki, 48, has been easier than she thought it would be.
“It was never really tricky because we’re such good friends. Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life,” she said on the podcast.
There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen. I was blessed with him and he’s just the best. I definitely approached it all with grace, and I think that really paid off.”
As for her current boyfriend, Paul, 40, definitely knows a thing or two about co-parenting as well. The sports agent experienced fatherhood at a “very young” age, raising his three children while trying to grow his business.
Paul previously said in a profile for the New Yorker that if and when he has more kids, he’s “looking forward to being a different dad – a more patient dad.”Tthe couple became Instagram-official in September 2021. The announcement came shortly after the two were seen canoodling in side-by-side floor seats at an NBA game in July of that year.
Despite their recent public outings, Adele still likes to keep both her life as a girlfriend and mother as “private” as possible.
The “Someone Like You” singer said on the podcast that she “loves being a mom” and embraces how motherhood has changed her in “good, bad and strange” ways. She also explained how the apple hasn’t fallen too far from the tree, as her son is seemingly following in her musical footsteps.
CELEBRITIES
Kris Jenner sends Travis Barker flowers as he recovers from pancreatitis
Kris Jenner always knows how to cheer her family up during dark times.
Travis Barker shared a picture to his Instagram Story on Monday of a beautiful, orange bouquet that his mother-in-law sent over following his scary hospitalization last week.
“Dearest Travis, Get Well Soon!!! We Love You, Kris and Corey xo,” read the card attached to the flowers, which were a joint gift from Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble.
Barker’s new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, also shared pictures of the floral display via her own Instagram Story, which Jenner reposted and added, “Get well @travisbarker 🧡 🧡 🧡 .”
The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was rushed to the hospital on June 28 due to “life-threatening pancreatitis” that he developed after getting a routine endoscopy.
Days later, the rocker revealed he had experienced “excruciating pain” before rushing to the hospital with Kardashian, 43, by his side.
At the time of the incident, Barker was photographed being wheeled out of an ambulance while holding his right hand up, which showed his unmistakable skull tattoo.
Kardashian followed a short distance behind and reportedly didn’t leave her husband’s side for the entire duration of his hospitalization.
Once Barker was stabilized, he explained on Instagram that the pancreatitis was a result of a “small polyp” being removed in a “very sensitive area usually handled” by specialists.
Latest News
- Abba Kyari’s whereabouts unknown after attack on Kuje prison
- Buhari jets out again hours after his convoy was attacked
- Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists threaten to slaughter remaining abducted passengers
- Barcelona give Man Utd fresh condition to sell De Jong
- All Boko Haram suspects escaped from Kuje prison – Defence minister
Trending
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo in shock move to Barcelona
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Kris Jenner sends Travis Barker flowers as he recovers from pancreatitis
-
NEWS1 day ago
Hoodlums attack Bauchi State lawmakers, damage cars, doors, windows
-
NEWS1 day ago
War: Go and rest – President Putin tells Russian soldiers, issues fresh order
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Adele admits it ‘would be wonderful’ to have kids with boyfriend Rich Paul
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Buhari reshuffles cabinet
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Nigerians in US lambast Buhari government over scarcity of passport booklets
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists threaten to slaughter remaining abducted passengers