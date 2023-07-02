Travellers groan as international airfares rise by 80%

Nigerians traveling abroad are having a horrid time with rising air fares as the fluctuation of foreign exchange bites the air travel sector.

Fares on international routes from Nigeria have gone up in the last few months.

Two factors – introduction of the single forex market and the rush for summer holiday – have pushed airfares up by between 50 and 100 per cent.

A dollar now exchanges for N780. International air fares are often denominated in the US Dollars

Most affected by the development are flights to Europe , Middle East and the United States.

The global airlines’ body International Air Transport Association (IATA) said, last week, that the increase in fares was inevitable since they are denominated in dollars and converted into the local currency, for sale in the Nigerian market.

These conversions, IATA said, use the official prevailing exchange rate provided by the country’s financial system.

” IATA simply applies the spot rate at which the Central Bank of Nigeria sells USD through banks to the market, at its fortnightly retail foreign exchange auctions,” it said.

“The rate is not static. If the rate at which the CBN sells US Dollars goes up, the exchange rate applied to airfares will follow and vice versa.”

A travel agent, who preferred anonymity, lamented that some of his clients going for summer vacation have cancelled their trips due to the high cost of airfare.

The source said most of his clients have cancelled their reservations after learning of the astronomical rise in fares.

He said under the new dispensation, a Lagos / London return trip now attracts an average of N1.4million.