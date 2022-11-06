Transport union member electrocuted while destroying campaign billboard of Accord party Gov candidate in Oyo

A member of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State has been electrocuted while destroying a campaign billboard of Adebayo Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Adelabu is the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Oyo State.

It was gathered that the victim had climbed a pole at the Challenge area in Ibadan on Friday without knowing that the billboard was connected to a live wire close to it.

While the victim was fighting for his life, his colleagues fled the scene of the incident before the arrival of police officers.

A video of the incident which has gone viral, showed the victim lying on the ground while passersby watched his lifeless body.

There have been reports of destruction of campaign billboards of candidates of various political parties across Oyo State in recent times.