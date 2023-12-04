The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN has announced that there will be some hours of lack of power supply in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

TCN said the areas would be without power supply for hours on Monday following planned maintenance in its Kubwa substation.

The areas were identified as Kubwa, Bwari and its environs.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Manager of Public Affairs, TCN, on Sunday night, noting that the maintenance of its three 33kV feeders in Kubwa Substation is expected to commence from 10:00 am Monday through 5 pm.

The statement reads in part; “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to announce that its crew will perform scheduled maintenance on three 33kV feeders in Kubwa Substation. Maintenance will commence on Monday, 4 December, 2023, from 10.00 am to 5:00 pm.

“Consequently, there will be power interruption on the feeders mentioned, affecting power supply through AEDC to its customers within Kubwa, Bwari and environs for seven hours tomorrow.

“Power supply will be restored to the affected areas as soon as maintenance is completed,” the statement added.