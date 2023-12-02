WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says the response to join a new transgender boxing division has been “very minimal”. The major sanctioning body put out a “global call” twelve months ago to tally up the number of trans athletes willing to compete in the sport, with the aim of setting up a separate league.

However, there have been no formal applications at the time of writing although discussions are still ongoing with groups and individuals.

Speaking exclusively to Express Sport, Sulaiman said: “It’s been a very, very slow call. A bit complicated. It made the headlines as a popular topic worldwide. However, the response has been very, very minimal as far as athletes that would be eligible to look into creating a tournament or a division or a category specifically for transgender athletes. So the transgender situation, it is a topic of interest, but there is not a universe of athletes at this time.”

Asked whether the WBC have received any applications from willing participants, Sulaiman replied: “No, we have had discussions with groups. There is one gymnasium in New York which is for transgender athletes. We have had calls with groups.