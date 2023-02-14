“Transformation and new beginnings” Ooni’s ex-wife, Queen Naomi celebrates valentine with boldness

Queen Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has set tongues wagging on-line with daring valentine’s photographs.

Queen Naomi turns heads to her sides with jaw-dropping purple photographs for the valentines celebration.

The gorgeous mom of 1 rocked her Instagram web page with the photographs. She accompanied them with daring phrases about her entity.

Queen Naomi claimed her life is an indication of transformation and new beginnings, identical to the attractive essence of a butterfly.

“Just like the symbolic lovely essence of a butterfly on this special day of love, I can say my life is a certain signal of hope, transformation and new beginnings.

Happy valentine, my lovely and ever loyal family.”

Many have taken to Queen Naomi’s remark part to cheer her on for her Valentine’s boldness.